Doncic collected 27 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in a 147-116 loss to Golden State on Thursday.

Doncic continued his strong all-around play on Thursday, but it wasn't enough to pull out a victory. The former All-Star scored 23 points in the first half as the Mavericks led by two at the break. The Warriors did a better job defensively in the second half on Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks, holding them to only 40 second half points. Doncic will look to continue his MVP-caliber season Saturday in a rematch with Golden State.