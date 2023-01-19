Doncic contributed 30 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 loss to Atlanta.

Doncic got off to a phenomenal start, going 6-of-7 from the field for 19 points in the first quarter, including 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. He struggled from that point on, however, knocking down just three of 12 shot attempts between the second and fourth quarters for another 11 points as Dallas suffered its third consecutive loss. Doncic still tied Dejounte Murray with a game-high 30 points in the contest but added a game-high seven turnovers, which proved to be costly for the Mavericks down the stretch. His four rebounds on the night were also the fewest he's recorded in a game since Oct. 30.