Doncic registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hornets.

Doncic had a tough day from the field, missing his five three-point attempts on route to a season-low 12 points in a game where the Mavericks offense completely sputtered -- they only shot 39.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range as a team. Doncic is not expected to struggle for a prolonged amount of time, however, and he will attempt to bounce back as soon as Friday against the Heat.