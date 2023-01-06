Doncic totaled 23 points (7-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-95 loss to the Celtics.

Doncic looked like his usual, spectacular self in the first half with 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field to go along with six boards and two assists. However, the Mavericks guard couldn't buy a bucket over the final two quarters, going just 1-of-8 with three points as Dallas fell to the Celtics and snapped its seven-game winning streak. Doncic still managed to record a team-high 23 points, but also failed to knock down a three in the contest for only the second time this season and is just 1-of-15 from beyond the arc over his last two games.