Doncic supplied 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-87 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic was dominant against in the Suns in the second-round playoff matchup, but he found the going much more difficult in Game 1 against Golden State. The All-Star point guard finished with his lowest scoring output of the postseason and turned the ball over seven times in 35 minutes. Doncic will clearly need to be better for Dallas to pull out the series, but his outstanding play in the playoffs thus far suggests that better performances lie ahead of him.