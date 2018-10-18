Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Struggles with shot in debut
Doncic provided 10 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-100 loss to the Suns.
The rookie couldn't get his shot to fall anywhere near consistently, leading to a mediocre scoring total despite him logging the second-highest amount of minutes on the Mavs for the night. Doncic will be leaned on fairly heavily this season for his ability to provide offense from all over the court, so Dallas -- and fantasy owners, for that matter -- will hope Wednesday's showing was just a result of first-game jitters. Doncic will try to bounce back against the Timberwolves on Saturday.
