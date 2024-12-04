Doncic posted 37 points (11-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 10-16 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 win over Memphis.

Doncic stuffed the stat sheet while racking up his eighth 30-plus-point outing across 16 regular-season appearances. On the defensive end, the superstar tied his season-high mark in steals. Doncic has struggled with efficiency from three-point range this year, though his five triples on Tuesday tied his season-high mark during his most productive outing from beyond the arc thus far. Since returning from a five-game absence due to a right wrist sprain, the 25-year-old has put up two monster stat lines, accumulating 73 points, 19 rebounds, 17 assists, seven steals and a block across 76 total minutes.