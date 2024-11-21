The Mavericks announced Thursday that an MRI revealed Doncic sustained a right wrist sprain during Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans and he will be re-evaluated in one week.

Doncic began feeling pain in his wrist during the first quarter of Tuesday's game, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com. While the superstar forward was able to finish the contest and log 30 minutes of action, it appears the injury is more serious than initially expected. With Doncic sidelined for at least a week, Jaden Hardy, Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence.