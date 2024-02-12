Doncic (nose) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic was probable for Monday's matchup and will be able to play through his fractured nose once again. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 33.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 38.4 minutes per game.