Doncic recorded 33 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and five steals over 41 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Another game, another instance where Doncic shone the brightest when the team needed him the most. The Timberwolves attempted a comeback in the second half, and it looked as if the momentum was going to shift their way in the fourth quarter. Still, Doncic was sensational to carry Dallas to a third straight win and put the team just 48 minutes away from a berth in the NBA Finals. Doncic has recorded four triple-doubles and two double-doubles across his last eight playoff appearances.