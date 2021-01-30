Doncic totaled 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes in a loss to Utah on Friday.

While Doncic fell short of extending a two-game streak of scoring 30-plus points, he was the Mavericks' leading scorer by a considerable margin -- no other Dallas player scored more than 13 on a night when Mavs starters other than Doncic combined to go 12-for-36 (33.3 percent) from the field. The third-year guard also unsurprisingly paced the team with seven assists and converted multiple treys for the fourth time his last five games. Doncic's all-around excellence has cemented his status as one of fantasy's elite performers, as he is posting per-game averages of 27.3 points, 9.2 boards and 9.6 assists on the season.