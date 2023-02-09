Jason Kidd said he's "optimistic" that Doncic (heel) will be able to return by Friday or Saturday, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Doncic will be spending his third straight game on the sidelines Wednesday night, but Kidd said that he received treatment and was able to go through some on-court work prior to Wednesday's game, so he's moving in a positive direction. With the weekend games coming as a back-to-back, Doncic will likely only be available for one of them, but it sounds like his return is just around the corner.