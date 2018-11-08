Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high 24 points in losing effort
Doncic finished with 24 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-102 loss to Utah.
Doncic was in some doubt heading into Wednesday's game after suffering an apparent ankle injury the night before. He appeared unfazed as he played in 35 minutes, leading the team with 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Along with a number of other talented rookies, Doncic continues to play well above his age, producing stellar numbers on a nightly basis.
