Doncic ended with 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 loss to Toronto.

Doncic got off just five shots in the first half, making three of them, along with four of five free-throw attempts for 11 points. He was more aggressive over the final two quarters, finishing with 13 second-half points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field while dishing out a game-high nine assists, though his effort would fall short as the Mavericks lost their fourth straight road game. It was Doncic's fourth straight game with at least 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.