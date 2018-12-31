Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high 25 points in victory

Doncic totaled 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assist,s three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-103 victory over Oklahoma City.

Doncic continues to play well beyond his years, leading the Mavericks to a hard-fought two-point victory Sunday. His scoring has been amazing of late, having now notched at least 20 points in four straight games and seven of his last eight. He provides both rebounds and assists with regularity and has started to work his way into some defensive numbers, recording at least one steal in 10 of his last 12 games. Over the past two weeks, he is a top 50 player and continues to trend upwards.