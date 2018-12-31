Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high 25 points in victory
Doncic totaled 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assist,s three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-103 victory over Oklahoma City.
Doncic continues to play well beyond his years, leading the Mavericks to a hard-fought two-point victory Sunday. His scoring has been amazing of late, having now notched at least 20 points in four straight games and seven of his last eight. He provides both rebounds and assists with regularity and has started to work his way into some defensive numbers, recording at least one steal in 10 of his last 12 games. Over the past two weeks, he is a top 50 player and continues to trend upwards.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Career-high 34 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Spearheads close win late•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Notches double-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially cleared to play•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...