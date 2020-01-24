Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high 27
Doncic supplied 27 points (11-25 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during the Mavericks' 133-125 win against Portland on Thursday.
Freshly named the youngest All-Star starter since LeBron James in 2005, Doncic piloted the Mavericks to a turbulent win against a blistering Damien Lillard. Doncic was hobbled after slipping on a driving layup at the end of the first quarter, but seemingly returned to full health as the game went on. He remains one triple-double shy of matching Jason Kidd's franchise record for most in a season.
