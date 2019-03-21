Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high scoring total in loss

Doncic totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 29 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Doncic's sharp effort was a bright spot in yet another road defeat for the Mavericks. The rookie is right back to his usual numbers after a brief two game detour where he failed to hit the 20-point mark earlier in March. Doncic has at least 24 points in each of the last three contests, and Wednesday's 50.0 percent shooting night was his best since the first game of the month versus the Grizzlies.