Doncic provided 34 points (11-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 132-109 loss to the Suns.

Even in a lopsided defeat, Doncic managed to put up his usual hearty stat line, finishing two boards and one dime shy of a third consecutive triple-double. The superstar point guard tallied twice as many points as Dallas' next-highest scorer (Tim Hardaway Jr.) in a game the Mavericks played without second star Kyrie Irving (thumb). Doncic has been outstanding whether he's paired with oft-injured Irving in the backcourt or left to take on the offensive burden on his own -- on the season, Doncic ranks second in the NBA with 33.6 points per game, third with 9.3 assists per contest and second with 143 total three-pointers while adding 8.5 boards and 1.4 steals per game.