Doncic produced 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the 76ers.

The 24-year-old superstar continues to do all that he can to drag the Mavericks into the postseason. Over the last five games since returning from a thigh strain, Doncic has four double-doubles and is averaging 30.6 points, 9.4 assists, 9.2 boards and 3.8 threes. Despite those numbers though, Dallas is only 1-4 over that stretch and is one game back of OKC for the final spot in the play-in tournament, with only five games remaining on the schedule.