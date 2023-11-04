Doncic amassed 34 points (11-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 38 minutes during Friday's 125-114 loss to the Nuggets.

A heavyweight clash between Doncic and Nikola Jokic lived up to the billing as both players topped 30 points and came within an assist or two of a triple-double, but the latter got more support from his teammates. Doncic has had a blistering start to the season, scoring at least 33 points in four of five games with two triple-doubles and three double-doubles, and the 24-year-old is locked in from beyond the arc -- he's shooting a career-best 44.6 percent from three-point range while averaging an eye-popping 5.0 made threes a night.