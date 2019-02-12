Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Teases triple-double in loss
Doncic scored a team-high 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 120-104 loss to the Rockets.
He also committed five turnovers, but occasional flaws in the 19-year-old's performance are to be expected. Doncic is now averaging 24.1 points, 8.9 boards, 7.2 assists and 2.5 three-pointers over his last 10 games as he looks to become just the second European player to win the Rookie of the Year Award.
