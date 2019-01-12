Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Teases triple-double in win
Doncic scored a team-high 29 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-115 win over the Timberwolves.
The rookie fell just short of his first career triple-double, but it seems only a matter of time before Doncic gets one given the impressive array of skills he's already flashing in the NBA. The Mavs continue to run their offense through the teenage phenom while Dennis Smith (back) is sidelined, and with J.J. Barea (Achilles) now likely lost for the season as well, Doncic's ability to distribute could get even more of a workout in the second half.
