Doncic went for 28 points (12-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 13 assists and nine rebounds over 36 minutes in Friday's 112-109 loss to the Bucks.
Doncic has fallen either one rebound or one assist shy of a triple-double in three of his last four games. The one down side to his game has been turnovers, committing three or more in seven straight games.
