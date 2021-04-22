Doncic posted 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Wednesday's win over Detroit.

It was another outstanding fantasy performance from Doncic, who's now topped 30 points in three of his last five games. He fell just one assist short of what would've been his first triple-double since March 15.