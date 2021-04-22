Doncic posted 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Wednesday's win over Detroit.
It was another outstanding fantasy performance from Doncic, who's now topped 30 points in three of his last five games. He fell just one assist short of what would've been his first triple-double since March 15.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Leads all scorers with 37 points Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ties career-high 19 assists•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drains game-winning three at buzzer•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Puts up 32 in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Puts up 29 points Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Sniffs triple-double in win•