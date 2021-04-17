Doncic finished Friday's loss to the Knicks with 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 19 assists and eight rebounds over 38 minutes.

Doncic tied his career high with 19 dimes after failing to register double-digit assists in 14 straight contests. He also fell just two boards shy of a triple-double. The superstar point guard continues to post elite numbers on a near-nightly basis and is averaging 28.4 points, 8.8 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in his third NBA season.