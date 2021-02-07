Doncic matched his career high with 42 points (12-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 11-14 FT) and added 11 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes Saturday in the Mavericks' 134-132 win over the Warriors.

Just two days after the Mavericks were on the wrong end of an embarrassing blowout loss to the Warriors, Doncic and company were able to exact revenge. Doncic's huge output was just enough for the Mavericks to get by the Warriors, who received 57 points from Stephen Curry. While Doncic took a step back at the free-throw line after missing only two of his 30 attempts (93.3 percent) over the previous three contests, he was at least able to find a rhythm from three-point range, an area of the court where he's struggled to make much progress in his third season. Despite the lack of improvement from downtown, Doncic is still putting up huge lines on a routine basis, with Saturday's performance boosting his season averages to 27.9 points, 9.5 assists, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 34.9 minutes per game.