Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ties Michael Jordan record in win
Doncic posted 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine assists, six boards and one steal in a blowout victory over the Pelicans on Saturday.
In his second year as an NBA player, Doncic has officially tied Michael Jordan's record for consecutive games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, which now sits at 18 straight games. Incredibly, he tied the record by the beginning of the third quarter. At just 20 years old, the Slovenian phenom is already staking his claim in the record books. Outside of a season-low 12 points against the Nuggets on Oct. 29 (which was also the date of his season-low four rebounds), Doncic has scored at least 22 points in every game this season, and, unbelievably, still has room to develop as a player.
