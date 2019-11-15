Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Tops 30 again in loss

Doncic amassed 33 points (10-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals and a block in 35 minutes Thursday against the Knicks.

Doncic topped 30 points for the fifth time so far this year, tallying his fifth triple-double of the season as well. The 20-year-old guard has emerged as both an MVP candidate and one of the top players in all of fantasy in his second year in the NBA. Through 11 games, Doncic's averaging 28.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.8 minutes.