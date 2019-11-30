Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Tops 40-point mark once again
Doncic had 42 points (12-24 FG, 3-11 3PT, 15-18 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 120-113 win at Phoenix.
Doncic has scored 40-plus points in three of his last six games, and was just one rebound away from securing his eighth triple-double of the season. The second-year guard has been excellent this season and nothing suggests he can't keep his level of play moving forward. He will have a tough assignment on the road against the Lakers on Sunday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts 41-10 line in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impresses once again in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another huge triple-double in rout•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Makes history with triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Tops 30 again in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another stellar outing in loss•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...