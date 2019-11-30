Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Tops 40-point mark once again

Doncic had 42 points (12-24 FG, 3-11 3PT, 15-18 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 120-113 win at Phoenix.

Doncic has scored 40-plus points in three of his last six games, and was just one rebound away from securing his eighth triple-double of the season. The second-year guard has been excellent this season and nothing suggests he can't keep his level of play moving forward. He will have a tough assignment on the road against the Lakers on Sunday.