Doncic supplied 41 points (13-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over Portland.

Doncic needed only three quarters to rack up another dominant performance, lifting the Mavericks to a comfortable victory. The Trail Blazers simply had no answers for Doncic, allowing him to get to his spots with ease. The two teams will face each other again Friday. Managers will be hoping for a repeat performance, continuing his dominant season.