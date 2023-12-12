Dallas is optimistic that Doncic (back) will play Tuesday against the Lakers, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Kyrie Irving (heel) is slated to miss a second straight game Tuesday, but Doncic is trending toward playing. The MVP candidate hasn't missed a game due to injury yet this season, averaging 32.0 points, 8.5 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.3 minutes per night.