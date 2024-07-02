Doncic posted 26 points (8-23 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Slovenia's 108-92 loss to Croatia on Tuesday.

Doncic is known for his ability to do it all on a nightly basis. The All-Star accumulated 21 triple-doubles in the 2023-24 regular-season, and he has become a walking triple-double with the Mavericks throughout his six-year career. Doncic was a top MVP candidate last season, during which he averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 70 regular-season appearances. However, he shot just 0-for-9 from deep against Croatia, an issue he also had in the NBA Finals against Boston when he shot just 24.4 percent from three in five games.