Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double in Monday's loss
Doncic delivered 29 points (10-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
Doncic returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a bruised knee. While he struggled from the field, Doncic produced his fifth career triple-double, with each occurring across his last 21 appearances. Assuming his knee is still in decent enough shape that he can give it a go, expect Doncic to pile up plenty of counting stats once again during Wednesday's bout versus the Trail Blazers.
