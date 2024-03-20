Doncic racked up 18 points (6-27 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 16 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 113-107 victory over San Antonio.

The superstar guard had been listed as questionable earlier in the day due to a hamstring issue, and while Doncic's shooting suggests he wasn't 100 percent healthy, he still delivered his 18th triple-double of the season -- a new career high. Eight of them have come in his last 10 games, a stretch in which Doncic is averaging 32.1 points, 11.1 assists, 10.0 boards, 3.7 threes and 1.1 steals.