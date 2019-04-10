Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double in Tuesday's win

Doncic dialed up 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

Doncic returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a thigh injury and delivered his eighth triple-double, including a career high in rebounding. Assuming he's good to go for Wednesday's season finale versus the Spurs, Doncic can likely be expected to try to put the exclamation mark on his sterling rookie year.