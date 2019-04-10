Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double in Tuesday's win
Doncic dialed up 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Suns.
Doncic returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a thigh injury and delivered his eighth triple-double, including a career high in rebounding. Assuming he's good to go for Wednesday's season finale versus the Spurs, Doncic can likely be expected to try to put the exclamation mark on his sterling rookie year.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...