Doncic went for 20 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes Saturday night in the 112-98 over the Magic.

Doncic has now alternated double-doubles and triple-doubles over his last four games after failing to record either in his first four games. He has also put up 10 or more assists now in three consecutive games. One major concern however, has been turnovers. Doncic has now turned the ball over at least five times over his last four outings.