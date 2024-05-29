Doncic produced 28 points (7-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic produced his second triple-double of the series Tuesday, but his impressive play was not enough to complete the sweep and secure a berth in the 2024 NBA Finals. Despite the outcome, Doncic remains an absolute stud in all fantasy formats and should remain a must-start player for the subsequent games of the series despite being regularly listed in the injury report. He's averaging 31.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game in these Conference Finals.