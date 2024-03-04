Doncic provided 38 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to Philadelphia. He also had seven turnovers.

Doncic logged his seventh triple-double of the season, although Dallas drops to a 2-5 record in those contests. Doncic has delivered MVP-caliber production as a one-man army at times, but that wasn't the case Sunday, as Kyrie Irving (28 points) and Derrick Jones (21 points) stepped up alongside him. Ultimately, Philadelphia committing just eight turnovers as a team marked the difference in Sunday's contest -- a difference for which Doncic is partially to blame, as he accounted for nearly half of the Mavericks' 17 giveaways.