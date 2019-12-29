Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double trend continues
Doncic finished with 31 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 victory over the Warriors.
In a game with very little defense, Doncic put up another triple-double in a masterclass performance. His production has been on another level this season and he has to be a favorite to take home the league's MVP award. His recent stint on the sidelines may have been a blessing in disguise as it gave him some much-needed rest. The Mavericks will travel to Staples Center to face the Lakers on Sunday in what should be an epic matchup.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impresses in return from injury•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: No minutes limit•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially playing Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Practices Tuesday•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.