Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double trend continues

Doncic finished with 31 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 victory over the Warriors.

In a game with very little defense, Doncic put up another triple-double in a masterclass performance. His production has been on another level this season and he has to be a favorite to take home the league's MVP award. His recent stint on the sidelines may have been a blessing in disguise as it gave him some much-needed rest. The Mavericks will travel to Staples Center to face the Lakers on Sunday in what should be an epic matchup.