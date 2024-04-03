Doncic closed with 30 points (11-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and 11 assists across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 104-100 loss to the Warriors.

The Mavericks suffered a tight loss to the Warriors on Tuesday, and while Doncic was uncharacteristically quiet in the fourth quarter, he still recorded a triple-double -- his 20th of the season. Doncic should play a pivotal role for the Mavericks as Dallas fights for its playoff seeding in the final weeks of the season. He's averaging 29.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.