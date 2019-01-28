Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-doubles in narrow loss

Doncic finished with 35 points (14-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 loss to the Raptors.

Doncic went off for his second triple-double of the season Sunday, becoming the first player to record the feat twice before reaching the age of 20. He is simply unfair right now and is running away with the rookie of the year honors. He also appears as though he could earn himself a spot in the all-star game which would certainly be a feather in his cap. His fantasy ceiling is basically unpredictable at this stage but given his current trajectory, he could be a top-20 player as soon as next season.