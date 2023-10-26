Doncic finished Wednesday's 126-119 victory over the Spurs with 33 points (13-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 34 minutes.

Doncic was dealing with a calf strain just a few days before the start of the regular season, but that wasn't an issue in this season opener, as he opened the campaign with a triple-double and came up huge when Dallas needed to close the game out in the fourth quarter. Doncic has come quite close to averaging a triple-double in each of the last four seasons, and he is expected to be one of the best players in fantasy in 2023-24 if he's able to stay healthy on a consistent basis.