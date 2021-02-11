Doncic scored 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

Doncic recorded the 32nd triple-double of his career and his seventh of the campaign. His scoring was powered by an improvement in his shot, as he entered the contest having connected on only 42.3 percent from the field across his last five games. His stellar contributions across the rest of the box score are nothing new, and he's notched at least one steal in five consecutive performances while reaching double-digit assists on three occasions in that span. Further enhancing Doncic's fantasy value is his improved 78.8 free-throw percentage.