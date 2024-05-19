Doncic racked up 29 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 45 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Doncic did just enough to get his team over the line, recording his third straight triple-double despite dealing with multiple injuries. Heading into the Western Conference Finals, Dallas will be hoping that Doncic can continue to play through his ailments. With a physical matchup almost certainly on the cards, Doncic is simply going to have to absorb any contact that might come his way, while trying to maintain his composure.