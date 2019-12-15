Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Turns ankle, goes to locker room
Doncic turned his right ankle during the first quarter of Saturday's matchup against the Heat and went back to the locker room, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Doncic stepped on a defender's foot, turning his ankle, He was putting no weight on his right leg as he went back to the locker room. He is questionable to return.
