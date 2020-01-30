Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Turns ankle in practice

Doncic rolled his right ankle at practice Thursday, and his status is uncertain for Friday's game in Houston, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

The Mavs remained tight-lipped about the situation, but Cato notes that Mavericks team staffers appeared "concerned" after practice. Considering Doncic already missed time earlier in the season with a right ankle injury, it wouldn't be a surprise if he misses Friday's game, which is the first half of a back-to-back set. The Mavs host Atlanta on Saturday before heading into a four-game, which begins in Indiana on Monday.