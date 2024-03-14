Doncic has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to left hamstring soreness. He'll finish the game with 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes.

Doncic appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter, as he missed the final 2:45 of the period and then remained on the bench for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter before attempting to return. However, Doncic was clearly slowed by the hamstring issue, as he exited just 22 seconds later and will now remain on the bench for the rest of the game. As a result of the early absence, Doncic's streak of seven consecutive triple-doubles will come to an end, but his availability moving forward is the greater concern for the Mavericks. Dallas will finish out the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday in Oklahoma City, and given the nature of his injury, Doncic seems likely to miss that contest. If that's the case, Tim Hardaway, Dante Exum and Josh Green could all absorb more minutes on the wing and Jaden Hardy could enter the rotation while Kyrie Irving likely shifts over from shooting guard to point guard.