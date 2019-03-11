Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Tweaks knee in loss

Doncic said he experienced discomfort in his right knee while grabbing a rebound in Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Rockets, Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I just felt a 'pop,'" Doncic said. "We'll see."

Doncic was able to remain in the game and finished the contest with 19 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes. The rookie's ability to play through any pain and handle a normal workload suggests the knee issue isn't too much of a concern, but the Mavericks still plan to check in on his condition at Monday's practice. Dallas is back on the schedule Tuesday at home versus San Antonio.