Doncic registered 24 points (7-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 36 minutes in the 113-109 win Thursday over the Nets.

Doncic continues to light up the scoring column, topping 20 points in 20 of his last 21 outings while registering five double-doubles and one triple-double in that span. While Doncic is a box score filler, he also amasses a high turnover number, committing 19 over his last three games alone.