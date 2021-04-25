Doncic (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic appears to have picked up a left elbow bruise in Saturday's win over the Lakers, as he has a 50-50 chance to play in Monday's game. The 22-year-old hasn't missed a game since March 27, but he could potentially be sidelined Monday considering it's the front end of a back-to-back.